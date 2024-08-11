Who is Russell Hogan, candidate for Sumter County School Board District 4?

Russell Hogan, who is running for Sumter County School Board District 4, shares his candidate profile:

I was appointed to the Sumter County School Board in December of 2020 by Governor Ron DeSantis. I am an honorably discharged US Naval veteran and a graduate of Sumter County Schools. I hold a Bachelor of Science degree in business management and I’m a local Sumter County business owner.

I expect SAFE SCHOOLS for our students and staff, I expect our schools to provide an EFFECTIVE EDUCATION, and expect FISCAL RESPONSIBILITY in doing so. During my first term in office as your District 4 member working with staff and the community across our district:

– We continue to improve safety measures across the district and maintain SROs (school resource officers) at every campus

– We have the 6th HIGHEST graduation rate in the State

– We have the 5th lowest tax rate in the State

– We are an “A” district

– We maintain Aa3 fiscal rating by Moody’s “a top rating for public school districts”

– We are 1 of 130 nationally recognized districts by the College Board for increased opportunities for underserved youth

I’m a K-12 student of Sumter County Schools and a graduate of South Sumter High School. After graduating, I served in the United States Navy for eight years. During my first tour I was deployed to the Persian Gulf onboard CVN-72 USS Abraham Lincoln as an Aviation Electronics Technician. On my last tour I was a Certified Electronics Instructor, which is what initially sparked my interest in education. During which time I was trained as a classroom teacher, lab instructor, and curriculum developer.

While serving in the Navy I met my wonderful bride of nearly 28 years. We have two children, both graduates of Sumter County Schools. Our daughter is currently in her master’s program at the University of West Florida. Our son is attending Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, while also serving in the largest all-volunteer ROTC program in the nation: Air Force Detachment 157. I mention them not only because I’m extremely proud of them but feel it shows what our schools can provide to our children in preparing them for the next chapter of their lives.

After receiving an honorable discharge from the US Navy, I worked three years for the communications tech company CIENA as a professional trainer and System Tech Manager. In 2003 I moved back to Sumter County to work in the family construction business. My wife and I continue to operate this business today. We have been based in Bushnell since 1988 and specialize in building custom homes.

We are proud of Sumter County and what it provides for its people. Our family enjoys giving back through the Sumter County Fair as a buyer, Project Graduation fundraisers, booster clubs and various other opportunities. We are members of the First Baptist Church of Bushnell.

Sumter County needs an experienced member to navigate the upcoming change at Superintendent, large number of executive level retirements at the district office, and the expansive growth our county is undergoing. I know our school district, and with nearly four years of experience I feel I’m the best equipped candidate to keep us moving in the right direction. It would be my honor to continue to do all I can for our students, staff, community, and taxpayers.

Colossians 3:23 “Whatever you do, work heartily, as for the Lord and not for men”

-Russell Hogan

“Political advertisement paid for and approved by Russell Hogan for School Board Dist. 4”