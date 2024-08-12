Wildwood hires builder for $150-million wastewater treatment plant

Wildwood commissioners Monday approved a construction contract with Garney Construction of Missouri to build the city’s new $150-million wastewater treatment plant.

An earlier contract to handle preliminary work on the project was signed in January.

A national company with a local office in Winter Garden, Garney was hired after the project’s previous construction manager, PC Construction, was fired by commissioners last fall when the city could not reach agreement on a contract with that company.

City Manager Jason McHugh said negotiations were “much smoother” with the second company.

To cut costs, city officials decided to reduce the size of the new plant and continue operating the existing plant. The two plants will be capable of processing about 5.5 million gallons of wastewater daily.

The improvements will be financed with grants and revenue bonds and the cost represents a significant portion of Wildwood’s proposed $274-million budget for 2024-25.

Fueled by home construction in the Villages of Southern Oaks, apartment projects and new businesses, rapid growth boosted Wildwood’s need for more wastewater treatment capacity. The city’s population has doubled to more than 30,000 over the past four years.

Commissioners also approved a $2.7-million contract with SGS Contracting Services for an iron filter project at the County Road 501 wastewater treatment plant.