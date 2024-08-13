89.2 F
Stonecrester arrested after disturbance on Historic Side of The Villages

By Staff Report
John Stepanik
A Stonecrester was arrested after a disturbance on the Historic Side of The Villages.

Two men said they were working to repair a vehicle Monday afternoon in the 1700 block of West Schwartz Boulevard when they were approached by 56-year-old John Stepanik, who lives in the 55+ community in Summerfield, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Stepanik offered to help with the repair work, but the men declined his assistance.

Stepanik began screaming at one of the men and was “very aggressive,” the report said. The men left the scene and did not return until police arrived.

Stepanik had a “strong smell of alcoholic beverages” on his breath. He was arrested on a charge of disorderly intoxication and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $500 bond.

The Pennsylvania native had been arrested in July after a late night traffic stop on the Historic Side of The Villages.

