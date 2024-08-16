79.1 F
The Villages
Friday, August 16, 2024
Trump buddy Roger Stone to make return visit to The Villages

By Staff Report
Roger Stone spoke in support of Laura Loomers candidacy
Roger Stone in 2022.

A longtime confidant to former President Trump will be making a return visit to The Villages.

Roger Stone, who was sentenced to 40 months in prison but had his sentence commuted in 2020 by Trump, will be making an appearance Sept. 3 at a Villagers for Trump rally at Ezell Recreation Center. Tickets are $30. Also appearing at the event will be Laura Loomer, another Trump loyalist who nearly knocked off Congressman Daniel Webster in the GOP primary in 2022.

Information about tickets for the Sept. 3 event can be found at https://villagersfortrump47.com/trump-event/sept-3rd-rally-with-roger-stone/

Stone is no stranger to The Villages. He spoke to an overflow crowd in 2019 at Lake Miona Recreation Center. He returned to campaign for Loomer in 2022. 

