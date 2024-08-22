81.8 F
Villager arrested after alleged altercation in Walmart checkout lane

By Staff Report
Annette Takacs

A Villager has been arrested after an alleged altercation in a checkout lane at Walmart.

Annette Marie Takacs, 85, of the Village of Piedmont, was arrested Wednesday afternoon at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Annex on County Road 466. She is facing a charge of simple battery.

Her arrest stems from an incident which occurred Aug. 12 at the Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

The Cincinnati, Ohio native had been at the store when she got into an argument with another woman in the checkout lane. Takacs initially “disengaged” from the argument, but then she returned and reached toward the other woman. Takacs used her right hand to grab the other woman’s left hand. The other woman’s husband was present and witnessed the incident. The altercation was also captured on the store surveillance cameras.

Takacs was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

