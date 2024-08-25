92.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, August 25, 2024
type here...

Villager to lose driver’s license after golf cart DUI arrest

By Staff Report
Comments
Thomas John Allen
Thomas John Allen

A Villager will lose his driver’s license as the result of a golf cart drunk driving arrest.

Thomas John Allen, 62, who lives in the Southwood Villas in the Village of Buttonwood, entered a plea of no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. He has lost his driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

Allen was driving a black Yamaha golf cart at about 10:30 p.m. June 13 on Bailey Trail at St. Charles Place when he made an unusually wide turn, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy noticed the golf cart had been drifting in and out of its lane.

During a traffic stop, it appeared Allen had been drinking. The New Jersey native indicated he had been at Lake Sumter Landing where he met a “couple of ladies” and was “having a good time.” He said he had been drinking Coors Light beer.

Allen agreed to take part in field sobriety exercises, but his poor performance led deputies to conclude he had been driving impaired. He provided breath samples that registered .181 and .177 blood alcohol content.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Be cautious if you receive a low water bill

A Village of Belle Aire resident is warning fellow residents to be cautious if they receive a suspiciously low utility bill.

Wake up America before it’s too late

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, advises his fellow Americans to wake up before it’s too late.

Canal Street Recreation Center and pool will be closed

The Canal Street Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and family pool will be closed for quarterly maintenance.

You can fly a political flag but you can’t have a little white cross

A Village of Liberty Park resident contends it’s ridiculous that you can fly a political flag in The Villages, but you can’t have a little white cross.

Get it straight on Social Security and illegal aliens

A Village of Mira Mesa resident who worked for the Social Security Administration chimes in on the debate over benefits and illegal aliens.

Photos