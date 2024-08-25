Villager to lose driver’s license after golf cart DUI arrest

A Villager will lose his driver’s license as the result of a golf cart drunk driving arrest.

Thomas John Allen, 62, who lives in the Southwood Villas in the Village of Buttonwood, entered a plea of no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. He has lost his driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

Allen was driving a black Yamaha golf cart at about 10:30 p.m. June 13 on Bailey Trail at St. Charles Place when he made an unusually wide turn, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy noticed the golf cart had been drifting in and out of its lane.

During a traffic stop, it appeared Allen had been drinking. The New Jersey native indicated he had been at Lake Sumter Landing where he met a “couple of ladies” and was “having a good time.” He said he had been drinking Coors Light beer.

Allen agreed to take part in field sobriety exercises, but his poor performance led deputies to conclude he had been driving impaired. He provided breath samples that registered .181 and .177 blood alcohol content.