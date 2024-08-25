Villager who fled Walmart in BMV won’t be prosecuted for shoplifting

A Villager who fled a local Walmart in a BMV won’t be prosecuted for shoplifting.

Kathleen Ann Visgalio, 63, of the Village of Antrim Dells, has completed a shoplifting course and paid $75.28 restitution to Walmart, fulfilling terms of a pre-trial intervention contract. She was also banned from Walmart stores in Sumter County.

Visgalio called the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office on May 13 to admit she was the suspected shoplifting being sought in a theft case at the Walmart store at Sarasota Plaza. Earlier on May 13, a detective had gone to Visgalio’s home on Day Drive and spoke with her husband, whose BMW was spotted at the store that day.

She had been at the store on March 28 and selected multiple items, according to the arrest report. She headed for the self-checkout aisle and used a 25-cent barcode to scan for some of the higher-priced items. She used a debit card to pay $17.68 for items that should have cost $92.96. She took her merchandise to a white BMW X3 and drove away.

A detective found that she had used a debit card issued by Wells Fargo when she conducted the transaction. The debit card was in her husband’s name. The white 2022 BMW X3 was also registered in his name. A check of her driver’s license photo showed it was a match for surveillance images of the woman scanning the items with the 25-cent bar code in the self-checkout aisle.

However, the Pennsylvania native has avoided prosecution in the theft case, due to her successful completion of the terms of the PTI contract.