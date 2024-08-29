Will upcoming election bring us to a brighter day?

With the Democratic National Convention now a wrap, a new word spliced from three has exemplified it, “freehopeism.”

It is neither in Webster’s dictionary nor part of our general lexicon, but one I have put together. But it’s a good noun type word to describe the importance of this coming presidential election. It stands for freedom, hope, and optimism as we see the candidacy of Harris and Walz preaching with their words and actions, viz, looking forward to a brighter day which our nation desperately needs and requires, as opposed to their opposition that looks backward and regurgitates insults, fear, grievance and gloom as Trump has done for the last eight years. But what freehopeism denotes did not first arise circa now, but actually 248 years ago when the Declaration of Independence was crafted by our framers. Just look at the laundry list of items [see my piece published o this site, “We the People will decide on Nov. 5”] specifically enumerated therein as the reasons for escaping the tyranny and autocracy of the then King of Great Britain, one of which was that that monarch incited domestic insurrections against those who founded our country. Didn’t we see that repeated on 1/6? Freedom, hope, and optimism were thus the watchwords created nearly 25 decades ago. But compare the reasons for this originalist’s document to Project 2025, the 900+ pager intended to guide Trump if reelected. Its pages take us back to before there was freedom, hope, and optimism became the driving force behind creating the U.S. of A. One of its examples concerns the right to reproductive health care for all females. Project 2025 repeatedly strips women of hope and optimism and the freedom to make decisions with their doctors over their own bodies, quoting Project 2025, “Abortion and euthanasia are not health care.” And it advocates restrictions on contraceptive measures. Every American has a right to health care, and for women, that became part of the American fabric until Roe v. Wade was overruled or until various states have now made reproductive healthcare a part of their state constitutions or have that right on their fall ballots.

Let’s believe that freehopeism drives our votes this fall, consequently why we need to see the presidential ticket that honestly preaches it become our next president and vice president.

Miles Zaremski is a resident of the Village of Dunedin.