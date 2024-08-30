City in growth-hyper Sumter County actually shrinking in size

Sumter County’s smallest city is shrinking even more.

A 361-acre site formerly in the city of Coleman was designated for industrial use this week by Sumter County commissioners.

With more than 700 residents, Coleman’s decision not to implement a plan for municipal wastewater services has stymied its growth potential.

After no objections during state review of the proposal, commissioners approved a comprehensive plan amendment reassigning the property to Sumter County. They also approved rezoning the land to industrial from agriculture and low-density residential.

Coleman commissioners voted to de-annex the property in April.

The land is east of Interstate 75 and north of County Road 514. It is close to other industrial areas along the interstate.

Wildwood has agreed to provide municipal water and sewer to the site and also has an agreement to provide those services to Coleman, if desired.

Earlier this month, county commissioners removed 1,456 acres from Coleman’s joint planning area. Land in a city’s joint planning area is targeted for future annexation.

County Administrator Bradley Arnold said by choosing not to develop a municipal sewer system, Coleman has decided not to grow.

In a similar pushback against potential development, Lake Panasoffkee residents successfully defeated a municipal sewer plan for their community this month because they feared it would change their small community.