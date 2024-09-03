Are we so self-absorbed we cannot let other people enjoy life?

Multi-modal paths

Slower cyclists will be overrun by faster golf carts on multi-modal paths in The Villages. Golf carts drivers will be angry that a cyclist is slowing them down. Even slower golf carts anger faster golf cart drivers! What does that say about those who are angry at cyclists?

Faster cyclists can in many cases go faster than the golf carts. Will the golf cart drivers be upset about this when they are passed by a cyclist? Probably. Many cyclists ride 20-28 miles per hour on flat roads.

Multi-modal paths have tree roots and many unexpected bumps and unevenness.

Multi-modal paths are narrower than streets and have more tree debris.

Multi-modal paths have sprinklers running causing problems for cyclists to see and slippery paths.

Multi-modal paths have more turns and street crossings and bumps for those cyclists going longer distances.

Multi-modal paths have golf carts, people walking, people running, cyclists, people walking dogs and skating etc. This makes it also dangerous for cyclists so they must be keenly aware at every moment.

Streets

Slower cyclists will be overrun by cars. Drivers will be angry that a cyclist is slowing them down. (Leave our homes one minute earlier and this will not be a problem). One minute of our life! Think about that because the anger we generate is probably taking a day off our life!

Streets themselves are cleaner and dryer and less bumps in most cases causing a safer path for cyclists.

Bicycles are legal to be on the streets. Four lane roads are safer like: (Buena Vista and Morse) because cyclists can take the right lane and cars can pass in the left lane, thus not slowing cars down.

All over Europe and Scandinavia a MAJOR mode of transportation is cycling. They are used to get to work and for outdoor enjoyment. Cyclists have the right of way over cars. Hit a cyclist and you get to go to jail! Of course, the cyclists must follow all road rules also.

All that being said: Cars have one option: To ride on the roads. Bikes have a few options: Ride on the roads or the multi-modal paths.

The point of all this is:

As one well known musician once said: “The most important thing to do in life is not to interfere with somebody else’s life negatively. Positive interference can be good.”

Cyclists and car drivers both have a right to happiness.

Are we so self-absorbed we cannot let other people enjoy life, all because we might be delayed by one minute in our car to get to our destination?

Car drivers and cyclists all make mistakes when out and about. We are all human. How many car drivers you seeing making mistakes in roundabouts? Every week somebody is posting about this.

There is nothing 100 percent safe in this world including riding a bike on a street or riding on a multi-modal path!

If somebody wants to ride their bike where it is legal, what is the problem? The real issue is nobody wants to be slowed down, but just maybe, if we car drivers learned PATIENCE and RESPECT for our fellow humans, we may live a longer and happier life!

Ed Rockstroh is a resident of the Village of Winifred.