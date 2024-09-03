78.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, September 3, 2024
type here...

Black-crowned night heron at Fenney Nature Trail

By Staff Report
Comments

This juvenile black-crowned night heron seems to have lost a feather here on the Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ronnie Clark for sharing!

Black-crowned night heron at Fenney Nature Trail
Black-crowned night heron at Fenney Nature Trail

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

MAGA snowflakes can dish it out but they can’t take it

In a Letter to the Editor, a Lady Lake reader offers a harsh assessment of the MAGA followers and their leader.

Some E-bikes are just glorified motor scooters

A Village of Santo Domingo resident argues that some E-bikes are just glorified motor scooters. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Trump is complicit in deaths of American soldiers in Afghanistan

A Village of Virginia Trace resident contends that former President Trump is complicit in the deaths of American soldiers in Afghanistan.

We cannot elect cowards intent on removing God for our daily lives

A Village of Rio Grande resident writes that the American voters cannot elect cowards intent on removing God for our daily lives.

Residents must be responsible on multi-modal paths

A Village of St. Catherine resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends resident have a responsibility to use the multi-modal paths in a safe manner.

Photos