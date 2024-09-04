79.6 F
Wednesday, September 4, 2024
Paralympic athletes not getting the publicity they deserve

By Donald Simson
The past few days we have been watching the Paralympics on USA channel. No other media is promoting them.

To me these athletes are “Super” athletes. They train as do the regular athletes but have to over come their disability. To watch Chair Basketball and see the pointers going in from sitting. How about the blind swimmers nearing or setting world records. (They have aids with poles to tap them when nearing the wall to turn.) The swimmer with no arms looking like a torpedo in the water.

A blind game like indoor soccer but us a ball that has a noise to it so the defenders can hear where it is or chair rugby. Our archery medal winner that loads his bow and aims with his feet as he has no hands or arms. (Put four arrows in the center to win). I could go on but to me they are the real athletes. So media, how about in the future you give them the same coverage you gave the ones that can walk, run, see, and hear?

I would like to see them compete against the Paralympians. I think they would not do as well.

Donald Simson is a resident of the Village of Santiago.

