Spruce Creek South man attacked after revving engine of his Corvette

A Spruce Creek South man was attacked after revving the engine of his Corvette.

The 72-year-old man admitted that revving the car’s engine was “a sort-of brag” when he passed by the home of 63-year-old Kenneth Michael Lewicki on Sunday afternoon in the 55+ community in Summerfield, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The sound of the revving engine apparently enraged Lewicki, prompting the Michigan native to go to the Corvette owner’s home and confront him. Lewicki drove to the other man’s home and parked along the curb. Lewicki, who stands 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 290 pounds, allegedly knocked over the other man, who fell on his motorcycle.

The older man said he’s had “multiple surgeries” on his back. Fearing his rods were misaligned as a result of the attack, he was transported by ambulance to UF Health Spanish Plaines Hospital in The Villages.

The report noted that Lewicki and the other man have had “an existing feud.”

Lewicki said the Corvette owner has been “harassing” he and his wife. Lewicki said the revving of the engine had been the last straw and he decided to confront his neighbor.

Lewicki was arrested on a felony charge of battery. He was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $2,500 bond.