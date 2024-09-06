77.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, September 6, 2024
type here...

The Villages announces golf course closures for stormwater mitigation

By Staff Report
Comments

Beginning Saturday, Sept. 7, the following courses will be closed until further notice for stormwater mitigation:

Championship Courses

  • Cane Garden (All 27 Holes)
  • Hacienda Hills (All 27 Holes)
  • Mallory Hill (All 27 Holes)
  • Evans Prairie (All 27 Holes) 

Executive Courses

  • Heron
  • Mira Mesa
  • Sandhill
  • Silver Lake
  • Sweetgum

Full irrigation systems will be run in a strategic effort to lower specific water basins in the community.   

Stormwater Management: 

  • To ensure the adequate capacity of the stormwater management system throughout the community, the District continuously lowers water levels in certain retention areas to remain within recommended levels and to capture water run-off from streets, yards, and golf courses. 
  • To lower the water levels, irrigation systems run along common areas, golf courses, and roadways throughout the community. Efforts are intensified depending on impending weather threats.
  • The amount of rainfall that a drainage system can handle is based on factors such as the intensity and duration of rainfall, soil conditions, and available storage.
  • The majority of the drainage systems in The Villages have been designed to retain runoff from a 100-year storm event, and all possible precautions are taken to prepare for heavy storms. 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Dear Pro-Trump Voters

A Village of Chatham resident has a message for Pro-Trump voters. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Even our founding fathers were after power

A Village of Mallory Square resident says that politicians today and yesterday were all about acquiring power.

Quit lying about being a Republican

A Village of St. James resident says it’s time for so-called Republicans to quit lying about their GOP loyalties.

Walkers have a right to be on the multi-modal paths

A Village of Marsh Bend contends that walkers have a right to be on the multi-modal paths. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Jennifer Parr’s new $21 million home shows the gulf between us and them

A Village of Palo Alto resident says that Jennifer Parr’s new $21 million home on the Gulf of Mexico, shows the extent of the gulf between her family and the residents of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Photos