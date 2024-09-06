The Villages announces golf course closures for stormwater mitigation

Beginning Saturday, Sept. 7, the following courses will be closed until further notice for stormwater mitigation:
Championship Courses
- Cane Garden (All 27 Holes)
- Hacienda Hills (All 27 Holes)
- Mallory Hill (All 27 Holes)
- Evans Prairie (All 27 Holes)
Executive Courses
- Heron
- Mira Mesa
- Sandhill
- Silver Lake
- Sweetgum
Full irrigation systems will be run in a strategic effort to lower specific water basins in the community.
Stormwater Management:
- To ensure the adequate capacity of the stormwater management system throughout the community, the District continuously lowers water levels in certain retention areas to remain within recommended levels and to capture water run-off from streets, yards, and golf courses.
- To lower the water levels, irrigation systems run along common areas, golf courses, and roadways throughout the community. Efforts are intensified depending on impending weather threats.
- The amount of rainfall that a drainage system can handle is based on factors such as the intensity and duration of rainfall, soil conditions, and available storage.
- The majority of the drainage systems in The Villages have been designed to retain runoff from a 100-year storm event, and all possible precautions are taken to prepare for heavy storms.