The Villages announces golf course closures for stormwater mitigation

Beginning Saturday, Sept. 7, the following courses will be closed until further notice for stormwater mitigation:

Championship Courses

Cane Garden (All 27 Holes)

Hacienda Hills (All 27 Holes)

Mallory Hill (All 27 Holes)

Evans Prairie (All 27 Holes)

Executive Courses

Heron

Mira Mesa

Sandhill

Silver Lake

Sweetgum

Full irrigation systems will be run in a strategic effort to lower specific water basins in the community.

Stormwater Management: