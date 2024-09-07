80.8 F
The Villages
Saturday, September 7, 2024
Suspect jailed after running up credit card bill at Walmart and McDonald’s

By Staff Report
A suspect was jailed on a charge of credit card fraud after running up a bill at Walmart and McDonald’s.

Crystal Wynn, 42, of Webster, was arrested Thursday at her home by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies.

She had used another individual’s credit card without permission and ran up a $907 bill at the Walmart and McDonald’s at Bushnell, according to an arrest report from sheriff’s office.

Wynn, who also used the credit card to make purchases at Hungry Howie’s and Circle K, made the transactions between May 27 and June 27. The credit card holder noticed the unauthorized purchases when reviewing her statement and contacted law enforcement. She signed an intent to prosecute form.

An investigation revealed that Wynn had used the credit card for purchases on the Walmart app on her phone. She was also caught on surveillance using the credit card.

Wynn has a previous drug arrest in Sumter County and theft convictions in Pasco County.

She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where she was initially held without bond.

Photos