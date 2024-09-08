76.9 F
The Villages
Sunday, September 8, 2024
New pizza, pasta restaurant replacing Italian staple in Lady Lake

By Jeremiah Delgado
Comments

A new pizza and pasta restaurant is opening its doors this week at the former location of Mom & Dad’s Italian Restaurant, which closed earlier this year after serving Lady Lake and The Villages for over five decades.

Lady Lake Pizza and Pasta will open its doors at 304 S U.S. Hwy 27/441 on Thursday, Sept. 12.

Lady Lake Pizza Pasta taking over former Mom Dad s Italian Restaurant in Lady Lake. Villages News.com Staff Photo; September 5, 2024
This week, crews were seen putting the final touches on the exterior of the building, which is situated next to Dollar General in Lady Lake.

According to corporate records, the new pizza restaurant is owned by KE Pizza Inc., which is registered to Kareem Elshimy of Sanford, Florida.

Elshimy’s LinkedIn profile shows that he previously managed La Famiglia Italiana, a restaurant in Sanford.

Like its predecessor, Lady Lake Pizza and Pasta will serve Italian cuisine using “ingredients sourced locally whenever possible,” according to the restaurant’s website.

When it opens, Lady Lake Pizza and Pasta will offer dine-in, takeout, and online ordering services.

“From our wood-fired pizzas with perfectly crispy crusts, to our handcrafted pasta dishes made with love and the freshest ingredients, we promise to bring a piece of Italy to every plate,” says the company.

The restaurant will be open seven days a week beginning at 11 a.m. It will close at 9 p.m. most nights, except Friday and Saturday, when it will close at 10 p.m.

For more information on the restaurant or its menu, visit Lady Lake Pizza and Pasta online or follow the restaurant on Facebook or Instagram.

Mom & Dad’s Italian Restaurant was owned and operated by Elaina and Ricky Tucker. In February, the family announced that it would be retiring from the business after over five decades.

“We have decided to stop living at work and start working on living,” reads a statement posted by the restaurant on social media from early February.

