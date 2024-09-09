Villagers agree it’s time to remove ‘useless’ gates at Paradise Park

Resident Bill Bleam is a regular on the walking path at Paradise Park on the Historic Side of The Villages.

He is in favor of a proposal to remove numerous gates that have to be unlocked every morning and locked again every night at the park.

“Locking the gates serves no purpose except keeping the elderly out of the park in the early morning hours,” Bleam said.

“There are those who like to walk the park at dawn to see the sun rises, which on many days are very spectacular, and park access is denied them through summer hours. I have not noticed any vandalism or homeless people using the park although they could simply climb over the fence,” he added.

The Amenity Authority Committee will consider a proposal to remove the gates when it meets at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Savannah Center.

Former Recreation Department employee Jim Black called the removal of the gates a “fantastic” idea. He said they have been “useless” in preventing access to the path.

“People were seen after the gates were locked, walking on the paths,” he added.