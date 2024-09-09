88.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, September 9, 2024
type here...

Villagers agree it’s time to remove ‘useless’ gates at Paradise Park

By Staff Report
Comments

Resident Bill Bleam is a regular on the walking path at Paradise Park on the Historic Side of The Villages.

He is in favor of a proposal to remove numerous gates that have to be unlocked every morning and locked again every night at the park.

“Locking the gates serves no purpose except keeping the elderly out of the park in the early morning hours,” Bleam said.

“There are those who like to walk the park at dawn to see the sun rises, which on many days are very spectacular, and park access is denied them through summer hours. I have not noticed any vandalism or homeless people using the park although they could simply climb over the fence,” he added.

Photographer Ron Clark shot this beautiful sunrise at Paradise Park.

The Amenity Authority Committee will consider a proposal to remove the gates when it meets at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Savannah Center.

Former Recreation Department employee Jim Black called the removal of the gates a “fantastic” idea. He said they have been “useless” in preventing access to the path.

People were seen after the gates were locked, walking on the paths,” he added.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Amount of insurance not based on market value of house

A Villager who worked for 30 years as an insurance agent broker offers a little education on how homeowner’s insurance is calculated.

Residents could benefit as retention pond levels are reduced

A Village of St. James resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has an idea in which residents could benefit as the retention pond levels are reduced.

Bernie Sanders’ railing against corporations and billionaires is getting old

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident writes the U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders’ railing against corporations and billionaires is getting old.

Jennifer Parr has earned the right to spend her money how she pleases

A reader writes that Jennifer Parr has earned the right to spend her money how she pleases. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Lisa Anders needs to take her own advice about not taking the bait

A reader from Summerfield, responds to a recent Letter to the Editor from Villager Lisa Anders.

Photos