Jennifer Parr’s $21 million dollar home!

To the Editor:

Just read an article complaining about Jennifer Parr’s $21 million home.

We all live in The Villages because we found this the best place to retire.

This is the largest one site private development in the country for a reason.

The Morse family through insight and hard work has created a fantastic community.

More clubs than you can count, 700-some golf holes, recreation centers everywhere, swimming, softball and on and on.

Great quality homes and beautifully maintained common areas!

And the economic engine that has followed is unbelievable, stores, restaurants and services.

It is none of my business what the family spends on their homes nor do I care.

I applaud them for what they have created and hope nothing but the best for them!

I don’t understand how we have gotten to the point that we have to demean success!!

We need to applaud it!

Ken Sagal

Village of Lake Deaton