Shoplifter nabbed at Walmart with $1,000 worth of makeup and fishing lures

A suspected shoplifter was nabbed at Walmart with $1,000 worth of makeup and fishing lures.

Sylvia Elizabeth Wilson, 36, of Eustis, entered the Walmart in Summerfield late Monday night and caught the attention of the store’s asset protection manager, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. She loaded up her cart with makeup products, including eyeliner and mascara, and fishing lures. The merchandise had a total value of $1,119.

She pushed the cart to a bathroom and went inside. When she emerged from the bathroom, she pushed the cart out of the store without paying for the merchandise.

A deputy arrived at the store and found that Wilson had fentanyl and a two glass straws in her purse. A records check revealed she has a prior theft conviction in Lake County.

Wilson was arrested on charges of theft, drug possession and possession of drug equipment. She was booked at the Marion County Jail on $5,500 bond.