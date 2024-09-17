87.9 F
The Villages
Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Home in The Villages declared uninhabitable after discovery of fresh ‘depression’

By David Towns
Comments

A home in The Villages has been declared uninhabitable after the discovery of a fresh “ground depression.”

The home located at 5986 Scardino St. in the Glenda Villas in the Village of Monarch Grove has been tagged with a bright red sign by the Sumter County Development Services Department. A county official confirmed the home was tagged due to the discovery of “a nearby ground depression.” The home will remain uninhabitable until it is cleared in a safety inspection.

5986 Scardino St.in the Glenda Villas in the Village of Monarch Grove
A red tag was visible Tuesday near the garage door at this home at 5986 Scardino St. in the Glenda Villas in the Village of Monarch Grove.
The home at 5886 Scardino St. was caught up in the many months of sinkhole drama in the Glenda Villas
The home at 5986 Scardino St. was caught up in the many months of sinkhole drama in the Glenda Villas

It’s the latest chapter in an unnerving saga that began in August 2023 when a landscaper discovered sinkholes opening up on Scardino Street. The discovery set in motion months of repair work which disrupted life for about a dozen homeowners, forcing them to temporarily move out.

Scardino Street in the Glenda Villas is closed due to the sinkholes
Scardino Street in the Glenda Villas was closed in August 2023 due to the discovery of sinkholes.

The original owner of 5986 Scardino St. purchased the home in 2020 for $275,000 and sold it in 2022 for $379,000, thereby profitably dodging the bullet of the sinkhole drama.

