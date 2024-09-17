Home in The Villages declared uninhabitable after discovery of fresh ‘depression’

A home in The Villages has been declared uninhabitable after the discovery of a fresh “ground depression.”

The home located at 5986 Scardino St. in the Glenda Villas in the Village of Monarch Grove has been tagged with a bright red sign by the Sumter County Development Services Department. A county official confirmed the home was tagged due to the discovery of “a nearby ground depression.” The home will remain uninhabitable until it is cleared in a safety inspection.

It’s the latest chapter in an unnerving saga that began in August 2023 when a landscaper discovered sinkholes opening up on Scardino Street. The discovery set in motion months of repair work which disrupted life for about a dozen homeowners, forcing them to temporarily move out.

The original owner of 5986 Scardino St. purchased the home in 2020 for $275,000 and sold it in 2022 for $379,000, thereby profitably dodging the bullet of the sinkhole drama.