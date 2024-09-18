Massive Walmart coming to southern end of The Villages

A massive Walmart Supercenter is planned at the intersection of State Road 44 and Morse Boulevard near the Villages Grown Processing Plant.

The nearly 200,000-square-foot store also is expected to feature at least 20 gasoline pumps and a 2,904-square-foot fenced garden center.

An 81-page detailed site plan has been submitted to Wildwood officials.

The super center will be built on 33.5 acres owned by The Villages Land Operating Co. The developer is Walmart Stores East of Bentonville, Ark.

It will include 867 parking spaces and 38 cart corrals on 14.75 acres, according to the site plan.

A traffic light may be installed west of Morse Boulevard at Waxman Drive, which will lead to the store. The store’s address is 1155 Waxman Drive. Another store entry point will be off Morse Boulevard.

A 6,120-square-foot fuel station canopy will cover the gas pumps.

Storm water retention ponds are included in the site plan with some water expected to drain under Morse Boulevard to the east.

Subcontractors include Teco Water, Spectrum, SECO Energy and a company called Virus Water, based at Lake Sumter Landing, that will install sanitary sewers. CPH, LLC of Sanford will serve as project engineer, environmental consultant, surveyor, traffic controller and landscape architect. Cores State Group of Minneapolis is the building architect.

The project will be completed in two phases, focusing on site preparation and construction.

The store is part of Walmart’s five-year growth plan that includes building 150 stores and remodeling 650 others in 47 states and Puerto Rico, using a “Store of the Future” concept that includes boosting shopper convenience, expanding the product range and implementing new technology.