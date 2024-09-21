Commissioner’s daughter gets break in case involving 7-Eleven wallet theft

A Wildwood commissioner’s daughter has won a break in a legal case in which she is charged with stealing a wallet at a local 7-Eleven convenience store.

Tiya Marshon Green, 24, had been facing a felony charge of grand theft in connection with the wallet that was stolen on New Year’s Day at the 7-Eleven on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Fruitland Park. The prosecutor’s office has opted to reduce the charge to a misdemeanor. Green, the daughter of Wildwood Commissioner Julian Green, pleaded not guilty to the reduced charge on Sept. 13 in Lake County Court. She is being represented by the public defender’s office, according to court files. A negotiation conference in the case is set for Oct. 28.

The owner of the wallet, which contained $700 in cash as well as Social Security cards, left it on counter and departed from the store, apparently not realizing it was still on the counter, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Fruitland Park Police Department. Green was seen on surveillance footage and appeared to notice the wallet which had been left behind by its owner.

Green spoke to the clerk on duty, 43-year-old Thomas Frederick Smith III of Fruitland Park.

“Someone left their wallet,” Green could be heard telling Smith on surveillance footage.

She began to look through the wallet and spotted the $700. Smith asked for the cash.

“I found it first!” Green responded.

She pulled out the owner’s Social Security card and read his name out loud.

“I don’t know him,” Green said.

Green and Smith proceeded to “count the cash” and they could be seen on video “creating two separate piles.”

Smith put the wallet in a bag which contained Green’s other purchases. When she made her purchase, she used her 7-Eleven rewards account number. Green left in a maroon Hyundai Santa Fe SUV.

The owner of the wallet reported the theft on Jan. 2. The manager of 7-Eleven worked with police and provided video surveillance footage for the investigation. A corporate investigator with 7-Eleven tracked down an 850 area code number associated with Green’s rewards number, leading to her identity. She used the rewards account for three other purchases and used an EBT card in one of those purchases.

The information led to a warrant being issued for Green’s arrest.

Julian Green has served for many years on the Wildwood Commission. He is being challenged for his seat by Villager Phil Montalvo.

The 7-Eleven clerk was also charged in the incident. Earlier this month, he pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of theft. He has been placed on probation for six months.