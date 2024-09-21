77.9 F
The Villages Country Rocker loses license after golf cart DUI

By Staff Report
Steven Bruce Carter
Steven Bruce Carter

A performer who bills himself as The Villages Country Rocker has lost his driver’s license after a drunk driving arrest in a golf cart after leaving City Fire at Lake Sumter Landing.

Steven Bruce Carter, 59, who lives in the Bailey Ridge Villas, pleaded no contest Tuesday in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. He will lose his driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

In the original arrest report, a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy indicated that the singer had been pulled over Feb. 28 after he failed to come to a complete stop at a stop sign. The deputy believed Carter was impaired due to “an obvious door of alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath.” Based on the observation, the deputy asked Carter to take part in field sobriety exercises. Carter participated in the exercises, but his poor performance led the deputy to conclude he had been driving under the influence. Carter provided breath samples that registered .160 and .166 blood alcohol content.

When asked about his intoxication level, Carter told the deputy, “I’m buzzed. I’m happy.” He said he believed he could safely operate a golf cart, but “probably wouldn’t drive a car.”

