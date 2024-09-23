Villager charged in golf cart crash that sent him to hospital

A Villager has been charged in a golf cart crash that sent him to the hospital.

Scott Michael Gambrazzio, 54, who lives at 502 Jason Drive on the Historic Side of The Villages, was arrested this past week on a warrant charging him with driving under the influence.

The warrant was issued after a golf cart crash that occurred in April on Tarrson Boulevard in the Village of Silver Lake. Gambrazzio left the scene and went home, which is where he was found by law enforcement, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Gambrazzio was bleeding from his mouth, legs and arms. He was slurring his words and unsteady on his feet. He claimed he “recently had tooth extractions” and had been prescribed Hydrocodone. The Missouri native, who was released from jail in 2022 after writing himself checks from his father’s account, claimed the brakes had failed on his golf cart, causing the crash.

He was transported to UF Health Spanish Plaines Hospital where the ER staff administered Narcan after discovering Gambrazzio had ingested numerous drugs.

A warrant was later issued for driving under the influence. Gambrazzio had previously been charged with DUI in 2018 in Sumter County.

After last week’s arrest, he was booked at the Lake CountyJail and released after posting $4,000 bond.