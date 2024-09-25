80.1 F
The Villages
Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Wildwood officials agree to spend $50,000 on neighborhood flooding problem

By Marv Balousek
Comments

With a potential hurricane on the way, Wildwood commissioners agreed Monday night to spend $50,000 to begin addressing another flooding problem in the city.

They hired Kimley Horn & Associates to provide bidding and construction services for the Oak Grove Village Improvement Project along State Road 44 near Freedom Plaza.

Oak Grove Village residents told commissioners that they have been dealing with severe flooding problems for decades.

Children in the mobile home park have trouble walking to their bus stops without going through standing water, often up to three feet deep. Flooding also sometimes prevents people from driving to work.

Earlier this month, commissioners approved a land transfer and purchase to create more retention pond space to address flooding near Cleveland Avenue (County Road 466A). They also authorized a pump purchase to relieve flooding caused by a retention pond behind the Home Depot store at Cleveland Avenue and Powell Road.

