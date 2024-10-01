79.3 F
The Villages
Tuesday, October 1, 2024
Son arrested after allegedly shattering frail father’s phone in The Villages

By Staff Report
Charles George Weiss
Charles George Weiss

A son was arrested after allegedly shattering the phone of his frail father at their home on the Historic Side of The Villages.

Charles George Weiss, 54, was arrested Sunday after his father fled to a neighbor’s home after an alleged altercation with his son.

Weiss said he had been working on a golf cart at the home he shares with his father in the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Weiss discovered the internet in the home was not working, which prompted an argument between the two men. The New York native, who was arrested in July after he was found to be in possession of drugs at Spanish Springs Town Square, threw his father’s Samsung A-50 phone against a wall, damaging it to the point it was inoperable.

The father fled to a neighbor’s home and police were called to the scene.

Weiss was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail.

 

 

