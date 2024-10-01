Strike at our ports could cripple economy

Nearly weeks ago, as Chairman of the Subcommittee on Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation, I along with my republican colleagues on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, urged the Biden-Harris Administration to do everything in its power to aid negotiations between United States Maritime Alliance and International Longshoremen’s Association to prevent a work stoppage at East and Gulf coast ports.

Disruption in work at these ports could have dire impacts on the flow of goods to American stores and consumers, on our access to energy, and our economy overall.

Estimates suggest that a one-week strike would take until mid-November to recover from and clear the backlog of cargo. Given the devastating economic consequences of a potential strike and the Administration’s lack of engagement to date, I am again urging the Biden-Harris Administration to give immediate attention to this matter, to aid in these negotiations, and find a reasonable resolution to these contract disputes.

If a strike should occur, I will continue to urge President Biden and Vice President Harris to utilize every authority at its disposal to ensure the continuing flow of goods and avoid undue harm to American consumers and the Nation’s economy.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.