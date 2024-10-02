89.2 F
The Villages
Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Peggy Leigh Garvin
Peggy Leigh Garvin passed peacefully in her sleep the morning of Sunday, September 29 after spending Saturday with her loving wife of 34 years, Wendy L. O’Donnell. Together the couple resided in The Villages, Florida where they dedicated their time cultivating a safe and loving environment for the LGBTQ community.  Peggy, along with her wife, founded the Rainbow Family & Friends Club of The Villages.  She was influential in starting two LGBTQ churches and president of her local PFLAG chapter. Always interested in technology, Peggy also served as vice president and treasurer of The Villages Drone Flyer Club

Peggy often said that everything she learned about life came from her upbringing by the ocean.  Born in Norfolk, Virginia and raised just steps from the boardwalk in Virginia Beach, Peggy said that life was best navigated like the waves – one must go with the flow to truly enjoy peace.  Dancing was optional, but always encouraged in Peggy’s presence.  Hugs were mandatory.  And when they came from Peggy, they solved the problems not readily fixed by surrendering yourself to tidal currents.

Peggy was a graduate of North Carolina Wesleyan College and attended graduate school at the College of William and Mary and San Diego State University.  Her adventurous heart took her to Maryland, Delaware, Texas and California before finally landing her in Florida.  Peggy was a high school math teacher for a stint before going into medical sales and then finally financial advising.  She owned two companies over the span of her life: Garvin Medical and Garvin Financial.

Peggy is survived by her wife Wendy O’Donnell, as well as her sister, Patti Kiger (Davis) of Norfolk, VA, her two nieces, Leigh Farmer (Josh), Anne Hogge (Chip), and her grandnephew, Carson, and two grandnieces, Charlotte and Evelyn.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Max’s Pet Connection, P.O. Box 2392, Umatilla, FL 32784.

A Celebration of Life will be on Sunday, October 27, 2024 from 11 am – 1 pm at Mulberry Grove Recreation Center, 8445 Southeast 165th Mulberry Lane, The Villages, Florida 32162.

Fond memories and words of comfort may be shared with the Garvin family at www.DignityMemorialWildwood.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Dignity Memorial Life Celebration Center, 7134 Powell Road, Wildwood, Florida 34785. 352-643-6770.

