Man arrested for exposing himself at Lady Lake Public Library

A man has been arrested for exposing himself at the Lady Lake Public Library.

Todd Ferdinand McClendon, 51, of Lady Lake, went to the library at about 8 a.m. Tuesday, approached the front door of the library and exposed his penis, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He proceeded to urinate in the front of the building “where staff could see him.”

McClendon was arrested in February when he was found to be highly intoxicated and drinking Natural Ice beer at the library. After that incident, McClendon was barred from the premises.

He was tracked down by police on Tuesday and taken into custody on charges of exposure of sexual organs and trespassing. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.