Thursday, October 3, 2024
Teen allegedly incites brawl at Lake Weir High School

By Staff Report
A teen has been arrested after allegedly inciting a brawl at Lake Weir High School.

The school resource officer and other school staff attempted to break up the altercation involving two juveniles at about 10 a.m. Monday in the school cafeteria, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. A “large gathering” had been attracted to the fight, the report noted.

During a review of video taken during the brawl, including some by a teacher, it was determined that 18-year-old Mikayla Rasnick, who lives at Spruce Creek Del Webb in Summerfield, ran up behind one of the juveniles and struck him “multiple times in the back.” The report noted that Rasnick is friends with one of the juveniles and appeared to “incite” the violent episode.

Rasnick was arrested on a charge of battery. She was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

