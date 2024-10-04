82.9 F
The Villages
Friday, October 4, 2024
POA announces endorsement in Wildwood Commission race

By Staff Report
Comments
Julian Green
Julian Green

The Property Owners Association in The Villages has announced its endorsement in a Wildwood Commission race in which a longtime incumbent is being challenged by a Villager.

The POA has endorsed Commissioner Julian Green in the Group 5 race, choosing the incumbent over challenger Phil Montalvo, a resident of the Village of Linden. Montalvo is enjoying the support of the Developer of The Villages, who has strong interest in the makeup of the commission as The Villages is growing rapidly in Wildwood.

In its endorsement, the POA noted that Green has served on the commission at a time when Wildwood has grown from 3,000 residents to more than 30,000.

Phil Montalvo
Phil Montalvo

“Growth has been a challenge, with wastewater treatment issues and traffic. Mr. Green has served as chair of the East Central Florida Planning Committee, a regional group that discusses regional planning issues. He has helped create and manage a redevelopment plan which accomplished a new parking garage in the City and plans for a new wastewater treatment plant,” the POA said in its endorsement. “Mr. Green grew up in Wildwood, has diverse professional experience and deserves another four years to see these projects for redevelopment come to fruition.”

