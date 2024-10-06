Villagers draining store shelves ahead of arrival of Hurricane Milton

Villagers have been draining store shelves ahead of the anticipated arrival of Hurricane Milton.

Bottled water was the No. 1 item on Villagers’ Sunday shopping lists.

Clerks at Publix at Colony Plaza and at the nearby Walmart at Sarasota Plaza were doing their best to restock water to try to keep pace with customer demand.

Batteries were also a hot commodity.

Although many Villagers had been stocking up on toilet paper in fear of the strike at the nation’s ports, the run on paper goods was on again Sunday as Hurricane Milton churned in the Gulf of Mexico.