Duke Energy staging responders near The Villages ahead of Milton 

Duke Energy Florida is mobilizing approximately 10,000 responders as it prepares for more than 1 million power outages associated with damage from Hurricane Milton.

Duke Energy is sending crews from Duke Energy’s Midwest operations in Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana.

Responders include power line technicians, vegetation workers, damage assessors and support personnel.

Trucks will begin arriving Tuesday at The Villages, Suwannee Valley Farmers Market and Richie Brothers Auction. Staging locations are positioned along the outside of Milton’s projected path, but as close to the impacted areas as possible. Crews are prepared to start power restoration as soon as weather conditions allow.

The National Hurricane Center expects Milton to strengthen to a Category 4 hurricane. There is a risk of life-threatening storm surge for the west coast of Florida, strong winds and heavy rainfall that will affect the area well ahead of the storm.

The impact of a major hurricane could result in widespread equipment damage causing extended outage durations for our customers. Hurricane Milton is expected to damage homes and businesses making structures unsafe to re-energize.

“Based on the current track, Hurricane Milton will impact the most populated areas of our service territory,” said Todd Fountain, Duke Energy Florida storm director.” Despite extensive system improvements and rigorous tree trimming, the strong winds and flooding will cause power outages. Customers should expect significant damage and make immediate preparations for extended power outage durations.”

Once conditions are safe for travel, workers will be deployed immediately to make repairs and restore electric service as safely and quickly as possible.

Duke Energy meteorologists continue to monitor the movement of Hurricane Milton and are developing up-to-the-minute forecasts to help the company plan and prepare.

Duke Energy encourages customers to have a plan in place to respond to an extended power outage after a hurricane or other severe weather.