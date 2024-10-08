Duke Energy steers more resources to Hurricane Milton effort  

Duke Energy Florida continues to prepare for Hurricane Milton, increasing its resource count from 10,000 to 16,000.

“Hurricane Milton’s intensity is expected to be unlike anything the Tampa Bay area has ever experienced before,” said Todd Fountain, Duke Energy Florida storm director. “Duke Energy Florida is preparing to respond accordingly – with an army of resources at the ready – and we strongly advise our customers to use this time to protect their homes and businesses, while helping ensure their family members, friends and neighbors are safe.”

Duke Energy is convening 16,000 power line technicians, vegetation workers, damage assessors and support personnel at The Villages, Suwannee Valley Farmers Market and Richie Brothers Auction. These staging sites are positioned along the outside of Hurricane Milton’s projected path, but as close to the impacted areas as possible. Crews are prepared to start safe power restoration as soon as weather and other conditions allow.

To report a power outage, text OUT to 57801, call 800.228.8485 or report online or through the mobile app. For more safety tips, please visit duke-energy.com/StormTips.