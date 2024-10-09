Villager lauded for charity work charged with aggravated assault in Walmart parking dispute

A Villager is facing two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a parking dispute at Walmart.

Barbara McManus, 75, of the Village of St. Charles, turned herself into law enforcement on Oct. 1 as a result of the incident which occurred at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

McManus was driving a Nissan Rogue on Sept. 16 when a woman driving a black Jeep Patriot pulled into a spot which had just been vacated, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. McManus also wanted the spot, but was blocked by a vehicle pulling out of a handicapped spot.

McManus, who has been lauded for her work on behalf of the Wildwood Soup Kitchen, “became verbally aggressive, using foul language,” the report said. The other woman admitted she had “reciprocated.”

The other woman picked up her small child and walked to enter the store. She claimed that McManus “accelerated toward them, nearly hitting them.” She said she was “in fear” that McManus’ vehicle was going to strike them.

McManus disputed the other woman’s account. McManus said there had been a “misunderstanding.”

Surveillance footage from Walmart surveillance cameras clearly showed the parking dispute. The footage also showed McManus’ Nissan Rogue traveling toward the woman and her son, “stopping just short of striking” them and “well within” six feet of them.

After reviewing the surveillance, a deputy concluded there was probable cause for McManus’ arrest. She later turned herself in at Bob’s 24-Hour Bail Bonds. McManus has retained defense attorney Gail Grossman, who entered a plea of not guilty on her behalf in Sumter County Court.