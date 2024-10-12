Bald eagle in The Villages repairs damage to nest from Hurricane Milton

This bald eagle has begun to repair the damage suffered from Hurricane Milton in the Village of Fenney. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
