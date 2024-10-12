71.6 F
The Villages
Saturday, October 12, 2024
Bald eagle in The Villages repairs damage to nest from Hurricane Milton

By Staff Report
This bald eagle has begun to repair the damage suffered from Hurricane Milton in the Village of Fenney. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!

