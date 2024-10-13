80.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, October 13, 2024
type here...

Help is available for recovery for Hurricane Milton

By Congressman Daniel Webster
Comments
Congressman Daniel Webster

I hope you and your family are safe after Hurricane Milton. As we begin to recover from the storm, I want to share with you an update on response and recovery efforts.

The White House has confirmed they received Gov. DeSantis’ request for an expedited major disaster declaration for the State of Florida as a result of Hurricane Milton. I have urged President Biden to swiftly approve this request which will unlock additional assistance for our communities.

Florida’s HOPE Line is available to assist those in need of resources or other assistance after the storm. The line will be open 24/7 for the next two-plus weeks at 833-GET-HOPE. Additional resources include:

  • Disaster Legal Hotline at 833-514-2940 2-1-1 is open and ready to receive calls. 
  • Red Cross Hotline is open to assist: 1-800-Red Cross
  • Crisis Cleanup number: 844-965-1386

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Watching Fox News might do you some good

A Village of Gilchrist reader responds to a previous letter writer who was critical of Fox News.

Why the delay in reopening the Priority Pools?

A Villager who is a member of the Priority Pools wonders why they did not reopen when the rest of the pools in The Villages reopened. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Fox News is fair and balanced?

A Village of Buttonwood resident, in a Letter to the Editor, questions a fellow resident’s advice to tune into Fox News for “fair and balanced” coverage.

It’s time for The Villages to change its motto

A Village of Hadley resident says it’s time for The Villages to change its motto.

Influx of illegal immigrants aimed at changing our system

A Village of Amelia resident fears that the influx of illegal immigrants is aimed at changing our system. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos