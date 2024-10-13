Help is available for recovery for Hurricane Milton

I hope you and your family are safe after Hurricane Milton. As we begin to recover from the storm, I want to share with you an update on response and recovery efforts.

The White House has confirmed they received Gov. DeSantis’ request for an expedited major disaster declaration for the State of Florida as a result of Hurricane Milton. I have urged President Biden to swiftly approve this request which will unlock additional assistance for our communities.

Florida’s HOPE Line is available to assist those in need of resources or other assistance after the storm. The line will be open 24/7 for the next two-plus weeks at 833-GET-HOPE. Additional resources include:

Disaster Legal Hotline at 833-514-2940 2-1-1 is open and ready to receive calls.

Red Cross Hotline is open to assist: 1-800-Red Cross

Crisis Cleanup number: 844-965-1386

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.