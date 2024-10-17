While in a waiting room at the doctor’s office this morning, I entered into a conversation with a couple who were originally from Nicaragua but are now U.S. citizens. In 2018, a takeover by a left wing socialist/communist party destroyed the country and they had to leave. They lost their business and sold their house for about half what it was worth. A couple of blocks from where they lived, over 350 protesters were shot by government snipers. They said the same thing happened in Venezuela, but they never thought it could happen in their country.

Now living in Florida, they see the same exact things happening in the United States. Just like Nicaragua, the public schools are being taken over by socialists, the media is complicit with the Democratic party, and conservative views are being suppressed. They fear for the direction this country is headed because they have seen, first hand, what happened in their native country of Nicaragua. They feel that Donald Trump is our only hope in this election.

We have Democrat party friends who hate Trump, probably because of the poison they have been fed from the likes of MSNBC or CNN. They are believing the lies they are being told. I implore them to watch other news media like Newsmax, Bill O’Reilly, or Mark Levin to get the no spin truth.

Folks, we’ve only got one last chance to fix what is so wrong with this country. My prediction: If Donald Trump does not win the 2024 election, we have lost our beloved country that I grew up in and cherish. You won’t even recognize the country under a Harris/Tampon Tim regime in another four years.

God bless Donald Trump, J.D. Vance, and their families. Keep them safe and, with some Divine intervention, give them a win in November. God bless America.

Richard Stoebel is a resident of the Village of Pennecamp.

