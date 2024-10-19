Butterfly tattoo helps cops track down shoplifting suspect who fled Walmart

A butterfly tattoo helped law enforcement track down a shoplifting suspect who fled Walmart.

A woman later identified as 64-year-old Rema Antoinette Rowe of Bushnell entered the store in that city at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday and loaded a shopping cart with $56 worth of merchandise, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

When Rowe tried to push the cart out of the store without paying for the items, she was confronted by a loss prevention officer. Rowe abandoned the cart and fled in the direction of the Blueberry Hill Trailer Park.

The loss prevention officer provided a deputy with a description of the suspect, including a butterfly tattoo on her back. The incident was captured on video surveillance.

When the deputy went to the trailer park, he showed a still image from surveillance to an unidentified woman who pointed the deputy in the direction of Rowe’s trailer. When the deputy got nearer to the trailer, Rowe’s grandchild provided further assistance to pinpoint the location.

The deputy found Rowe in the trailer with friends. The deputy noted that Rowe had a butterfly tattoo on her back.

The native of Panama was arrested on a charge of theft. She was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.