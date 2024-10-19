68.8 F
The Villages
Saturday, October 19, 2024
Rick Scott leads largest Trump golf cart parade in history The Villages

By David Towns
Comments

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott on Saturday led the largest Trump golf cart parade in the history of The Villages.

Estimates were that more than 1,000 decorated golf carts participated in the boisterous, horn-honking procession from Lake Sumter Landing to Brownwood.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, holding flag, rides in a golf cart parade Saturday in The Villages
When Scott’s golf cart reached Brownwood, the line of carts stretched all the way back to Market Square at Lake Sumter Landing.

Scott, who is facing a challenge from Democrat Debbie Mucarsel Powell, who visited The Villages earlier in the week, urged Villagers to get out and vote in support of the GOP ticket. 

Villager Stan Swies is always popular when he dressed up as Donald Trump
Scott said support from The Villages will be vital to his candidacy as well as returning former President Trump to the White House.

“The vote coming out of The Villages will offset the Democratic vote coming out of Broward County,” the former two-term governor told the crowd.

Scott announced he plans to run for Senate Majority Leader and promised to chart a new course. Scott has been critical of Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.

Earlier Saturday morning, Scott addressed a Republican audience at Colony Recreation Center, where he announced that the Florida Republican Party has established a “Seniors for Rick Scott” coalition. He vowed he would safeguard Social Security and Medicare as well as strengthen programs for veterans.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, holding microphone, spoke to a group of Villagers on Saturday
U.S. Sen. Rick Scott met with supporters Saturday morning at Colony Cottage Recreation Center
U.S. Sen. Rick Scott met with supporters Saturday morning at Colony Cottage Recreation Center.

Scott was joined at the event by state Rep. John Temple and Sumter County Commissioner Roberta Ulrich, as well as former La. Gov. Bobby Jindal.

