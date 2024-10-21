Growth in The Villages driving Wildwood’s rising population

Propelled by The Villages expansion, Wildwood’s population is projected to reach nearly 90,000 people in 25 years, according to a housing study.

Commissioners reviewed the study Monday at a workshop meeting. They also heard a presentation on the city’s master plan for utilities.

The first phase of the study by GAI Consultants dealing with current conditions and housing demand forecast has been completed. The second phase involves assessing the regulatory environment and determining strategies and tactics to meet housing needs.

Despite the Wildwood’s rapid growth, the study found that the housing supply may not keep up with demand.

“The city will be substantively behind in its residential supply to support projected population growth and housing demand in terms of new residential development within the (original city),” the study stated.

Laura Smith of the GAI Consultants Community Solutions Group said Wildwood is maintaining a recommended housing availability level of 125 percent of the population, but is expected to fall below that level in a decade.

“This is when it’s important for the city to start thinking about housing types,” she said. “People need more options so they can progress.”

Over the past two decades, Wildwood’s geographic area has grown by 91 percent, adding 53.8 square miles. When the Villages of Southern Oaks is completed, the city will extend from Oxford near County Road 466 to the city limits of Center Hill.

The city currently has 13,975 households including 4,234 in the original city, where the population was 6,500 in 2010.

The study found that Wildwood is expected to add 1,766 housing units a year until 2050.

The utility master plan projects that by 2050 Wildwood will need to process 10.2 million gallons daily of sewage and 12.6 million gallons of water. That is far higher than the 5.5 million gallons of sewage capacity after the current upgrades and the city will need to build another treatment plant.

Nearly 60 percent of residents spend more than 35 percent of their income on housing with 27 percent of them “severely cost burdened,” according to the housing study.

Almost a third of households can afford single-family homes at current sale prices while 70 percent can afford multi-family housing.

Highest wages are in utilities, finance and insurance. Lowest wages are in entertainment, recreation and food service. High-wage jobs are expected to increase, mid-wage jobs are expected to decline and low-wage jobs are expected to stay the same.

Despite a substantial increase in rental housing projects, the study found that just 6 percent of Wildwood workers live in the city.