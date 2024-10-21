71 F
Restaurant in The Villages secures long-term lease for outdoor venue

By Staff Report
Comments

A restaurant in The Villages has secured a long-term lease for its popular outdoor venue.

RJ Gator’s expanded outdoor seating at Lake Sumter Landing originally came about due to social distancing concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The outdoor space has remained enormously popular and has been enhanced with accompanying entertainment. In 2022, the RJ Gator’s outdoor venue was featured in a live broadcast of “Fox & Friends.”

The expanded outdoor venue at RJ Gator’s has become very popular.

The restaurant has secured a five-year lease to ensure it can continue offering the outdoor seating through November 2029.

The renewal agreement is officially between The Villages Operating Company, which leases the space to RJ Gator’s, and the Sumter Landing Community Development District.

