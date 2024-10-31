Health officials urge caution after another case of West Nile virus

Local health officials are urging caution after another local case of West Nile virus was confirmed.

The Florida Department of Health in Marion County on Thursday revealed the latest human case of locally-acquired West Nile virus, which brings the total to four cases since July 2024. DOH-Marion and the Marion County Board of County Commissioners are coordinating surveillance and prevention efforts by adulticide truck treatment using ultra-low volume (ULV) sprays in identified areas.

Sumter County has not had any human cases of West Nile virus so far this year, but the county has recently had 19 sentinel chickens come up positive for antibodies against West Nile virus.

Sumter County is under a mosquito-borne illness advisory.

In 2019, a Villager died of West Nile virus after he was bit by a mosquito.

This past weekend, Sumter County conducted aerial spraying to combat mosquitos.

“Due to a wet summer and rains from Hurricanes Helene and Milton, rivers, lakes and ponds are flooded with much standing water throughout Sumter County as well as neighboring counties creating ideal conditions for breeding mosquitoes. This has necessitated aerial spraying,” Sumter County officials said in a news release.

To avoid being bitten by mosquitoes, take these basic precautions.