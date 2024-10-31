78 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, October 31, 2024
type here...

Health officials urge caution after another case of West Nile virus

By Staff Report
Comments

Local health officials are urging caution after another local case of West Nile virus was confirmed.

The Florida Department of Health in Marion County on Thursday revealed the latest human case of locally-acquired West Nile virus, which brings the total to four cases since July 2024. DOH-Marion and the Marion County Board of County Commissioners are coordinating surveillance and prevention efforts by adulticide truck treatment using ultra-low volume (ULV) sprays in identified areas.

Sumter County has not had any human cases of West Nile virus so far this year, but the county has recently had 19 sentinel chickens come up positive for antibodies against West Nile virus.

Sumter County is under a mosquito-borne illness advisory.

In 2019, a Villager died of West Nile virus after he was bit by a mosquito.

This past weekend, Sumter County conducted aerial spraying to combat mosquitos.

“Due to a wet summer and rains from Hurricanes Helene and Milton, rivers, lakes and ponds are flooded with much standing water throughout Sumter County as well as neighboring counties creating ideal conditions for breeding mosquitoes. This has necessitated aerial spraying,” Sumter County officials said in a news release. 

To avoid being bitten by mosquitoes, take these basic precautions.

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Komrade Kamala pulls out the Hitler comparison

A reader scolds letter writer Thomas Bacher and mocks “Komrade Kamala” and her Hitler comparison.

What don’t we need in a president?

What don't we need in a president? A Village of El Cortez resident has prepared a list. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Term ‘non-woke Democrat’ is an oxymoron

A Village of Monarch Grove resident responds to a previous letter writer who described himself as a non-woke Democrat.

Trump will never get my vote!

A Village of DeLuna resident vows that former President Trump will never get his vote. He explains in a Letter to the Editor.

Be careful when buying coins for children or grandchildren

A Village of Tierra Del Sol resident warns fellow Villagers to be careful when buying coins for children or grandchildren. He offers some advice in a Letter to the Editor.

Photos