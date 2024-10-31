Komrade Kamala pulls out the Hitler comparison

To the Editor:

Mr. Thomas Bacher, this is a direct response to you, Florida Democrats, and The Harris campaign:

It seems we’ve officially run out of original ideas in the Democratic playbook. Instead of offering solutions or addressing real issues, Komrade Kamala and her trusty sidekick, Nikki Fried, have pulled out the oldest, laziest trick in the political book: the Hitler comparison. What’s next, Kamala? Are you going to start telling us Trump’s building concentration camps in Florida? Oh wait, Nikki’s probably already drafting a press release for that.

Let’s get something straight—when you invoke Hitler, you don’t make your political point more valid, you make yourself look desperate. And for Komrade Kamala, desperate seems to be the brand lately. Hitler? Really? The man responsible for the death of millions? You think his name belongs in the same sentence as the guy who likes to send angry tweets at 3 a.m.? I’m sorry, Kamala, but your rhetorical reach has exceeded your grasp. Big time.

And then there’s Nikki Fried. Ah, Nikki—our own Florida spectacle of self-importance. Not content to just stand by and let Komrade Kamala make a fool of herself, Nikki has decided to chime in with her own echoes of historical ignorance. Bravo, Nikki, because nothing screams “I deserve my job” like screaming “Hitler” every time a Republican sneezes. It’s truly inspiring how you manage to completely trivialize one of the worst genocides in human history just to score political points. How’s that working out for you, Nikki? Are your poll numbers soaring yet?

The truth is, this kind of rhetoric isn’t just embarrassing—it’s dangerous. When you invoke Hitler, you trivialize the Holocaust. You reduce one of the greatest atrocities ever committed to a cheap political insult. What’s worse, it’s lazy. It’s the equivalent of throwing your hands up and saying, “I’ve got nothing, so here’s some moral outrage wrapped in ignorance.”

Nikki, I hate to break it to you, but leadership isn’t about jumping on whatever idiotic bandwagon passes by—it’s about standing up for truth, offering solutions, and having the decency to know when something is beyond the pale. Maybe it’s time you pack up your overused Hitler analogies and let someone else take the reins. You know, someone who isn’t still living in the fantasy world where they think calling someone a Nazi automatically wins the argument.

So here’s an idea: how about you and Komrade Kamala try something new? Instead of throwing around comparisons to dictators, maybe focus on policies that actually matter. Or hey, if that’s too much work, just stick to what you’re best at—doing absolutely nothing but stirring up drama.

Scott Barrish

Former Village of Hawkins/Ocala