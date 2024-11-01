85 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, November 1, 2024
type here...

Heed warnings of climate science

By Letters to the Editor
Comments

To the Editor:

In October there was extreme flooding in Roswell, New Mexico as well as in France, Italy, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the Philippines and most recently, Valencia, Spain. Valencia received a year’s worth of rain in just 8 hours.
Warmer air holds more water. The National Weather Service has issued a record 91 flash flood emergencies already this year. Moreover, a recent article in the journal Nature is titled, “Increasing heat and rainfall extremes now far outside the historical climate.”
Lets heed the warning of climate scientist Stefan Rahmstorf:
“Have you ever checked how safe your home is in the event of unprecedented extreme rainfall? They are increasing more and more, and they will continue to do so until we become climate-neutral. It’s physics. It’s been predicted for over 30 years, but unfortunately almost no one wanted to hear it.”
Reference:
Extreme weather report
https://x.com/weareyellowdot/status/1851689392328572948

Terry Hansen
Milwaukee

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

False moral equivalency

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident weighs in on the conflict in Israel. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Sleazy political ad depicts Rick Scott as python

A Village of La Reynalda resident is appalled at a sleazy political ad that depicts U.S. Sen. Rick Scott as a python.

Komrade Kamala pulls out the Hitler comparison

A reader scolds letter writer Thomas Bacher and mocks “Komrade Kamala” and her Hitler comparison.

What don’t we need in a president?

What don't we need in a president? A Village of El Cortez resident has prepared a list. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Term ‘non-woke Democrat’ is an oxymoron

A Village of Monarch Grove resident responds to a previous letter writer who described himself as a non-woke Democrat.

Photos