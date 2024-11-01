Heed warnings of climate science

To the Editor:

In October there was extreme flooding in Roswell, New Mexico as well as in France, Italy, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the Philippines and most recently, Valencia, Spain. Valencia received a year’s worth of rain in just 8 hours.

Warmer air holds more water. The National Weather Service has issued a record 91 flash flood emergencies already this year. Moreover, a recent article in the journal Nature is titled, “Increasing heat and rainfall extremes now far outside the historical climate.”

Lets heed the warning of climate scientist Stefan Rahmstorf:

“Have you ever checked how safe your home is in the event of unprecedented extreme rainfall? They are increasing more and more, and they will continue to do so until we become climate-neutral. It’s physics. It’s been predicted for over 30 years, but unfortunately almost no one wanted to hear it.”

Terry Hansen

Milwaukee