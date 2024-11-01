74.2 F
The Villages
Friday, November 1, 2024
Infant found dead in car at South Sumter Middle School

By Staff Report
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of a deceased infant at South Sumter Middle School at approximately 4 p.m. Friday.

A preliminary investigation reveals a 15-month-old infant was unintentionally left unattended in a motor vehicle parked at the school. The child was present with a family member and was to be dropped off at daycare, however, the family member forgot the child was present and went to the school.

Later in the day, the child was discovered still in the vehicle deceased. The investigation is ongoing in coordination with the Medical Examiner’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office.

“This is a tragic situation and our hearts go out to the family of the child,” the sheriff’s office said in statement.

