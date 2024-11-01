74.2 F
Friday, November 1, 2024
Iowa snowbird in golf cart arrested on DUI at Lake Sumter Landing

By Staff Report
Comments
Michael Housby
Michael Housby

An Iowa snowbird in a golf cart was arrested on a drunk driving charge at Lake Sumter Landing.

Michael Anthony Housby, 65, of West Des Moines, Iowa, was driving a black 2022 Yamaha golf cart at 10:45 p.m. Thursday when he failed to come to a complete stop at the intersection of Old Mill Run and Old Camp Road, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, Housby was identified by his Iowa driver’s license. It appeared he had been drinking and he confirmed that he had consumed six beers. He “swayed” when he exited his golf cart.

Housby, who purchased a home for $358,000 in May in the Kenya Villas, struggled through field sobriety exercises. He provided breath samples that registered .115 and .109 blood alcohol content. He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.

