Poll finds older Americans more worried about Social Security than immigration

An exclusive survey of Americans aged 75 and older offers fresh insights into the Silent Generation’s key priorities and political views. Among the issues, Social Security stands out as the top concern for 34% of poll respondents. By comparison, the top concern for 31% of 18-29-year-olds is inflation.

Additionally, young voters rate democracy as their second-most important issue, while 75-plus-year-olds rate it as their fifth. And despite evidence that “Immigration appears to gain importance the older voters get,” only 10% of the Silent Generation thinks it is the most important issue.

Many seniors expressed concerns about the long-term sustainability of Social Security, with 72% supporting increased contributions from those earning over $400,000. 35% worry about outliving their Social Security benefits.

Politically, the survey shows a conservative lean, with 52% supporting Donald Trump and only 39% favoring Kamala Harris as the candidate best representing their values. This preference adds an interesting wrinkle, as this generation supports certain progressive policies—such as higher Social Security taxes on top earners—even as it favors conservative leadership.

Lower levels of concern were noted for democracy (8%) and women’s rights (4%), highlighting a generation focused on personal financial stability.