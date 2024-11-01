Sleazy political ad depicts Rick Scott as python

To the Editor:

I recently saw the most disgusting political ad I have ever seen. It was Debbie Mucarsel-Powell’s ad depicting Senator Rick Scott as a very large python. They actually transferred Senator Scott’s image on the head of the snake. Rick Scott has served Florida as governor and now U.S. Senator and is seeking re-election. I don’t know the man but I do know that he has served honorably whether or not you agree with him. He is a father and grandfather and I respect his service. Anyone who makes a decision to publish an ad like that about anyone is not deserving of public office. It is a clear representation of their judgement. Can you imagine the impact on his children and grandchildren if they see that ad. There is a limit to sleazy politics – this was way beyond sleazy – this was inhuman and unacceptable. If you see it, you cannot vote for the sponsor who put her name on it. Unbelievable! My two cents.

Robert Nyce

Village of La Reynalda