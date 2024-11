The Everglades Functional Art Glass and Pottery Sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3 at Everglades Recreation Center.

Explore a wide variety of uniquely hand-crafted glass and pottery pieces made by talented artists. Search for perfect gifts of jewelry, bowls, plates and other serving pieces, holiday ornaments and displays, wall art and home decor. Come on by, there is something for everyone! The sale is open to the public. Cash is preferred.